County emergency responders have a new tool to help keep homeowners in unincorporated areas safe during a wildfire or medical emergency. It’s called a Knox Box and when it comes to being prepared for disaster… this may be just the key.

Contact us to see if you qualify.

Call – 858-974-5744

Email – FireCRR@sdcounty.ca.gov

Visit – sandiegocounty.gov/sdcfa